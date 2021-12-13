Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $125.83 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $125.83 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00167710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00510289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

