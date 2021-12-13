Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

