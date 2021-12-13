Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

