Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 27501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.