VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Up 682.9% in November

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 682.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

NASDAQ VPCB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

