Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 1,079.2% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 1,079.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 19,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,534. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
