Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 1,079.2% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 1,079.2% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IGD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 19,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,534. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

