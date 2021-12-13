Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. 100,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,476. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

