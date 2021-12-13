Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 511 ($6.78) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.29. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

