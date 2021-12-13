Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 114,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,829. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

