VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
