VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

