VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $154.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.18.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.21.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

