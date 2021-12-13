Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

