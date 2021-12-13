Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

