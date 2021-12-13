Visor.Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,773.00 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and $145,773.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.