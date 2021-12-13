Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 181.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

