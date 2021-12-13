Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 900 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

