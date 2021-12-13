Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,300 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,435,645 shares valued at $68,507,909. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

