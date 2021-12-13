Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $139.93 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.