Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $785,000 Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $205.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.