Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $748,000 Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WOR opened at $51.40 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

