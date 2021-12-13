Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,700 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Truist raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

