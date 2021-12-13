Vincent Peter Sarubbi Acquires 3,143 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,716.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WMPN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. 20,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 million and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

