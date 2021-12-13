Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $34,053.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00317866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

