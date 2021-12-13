Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Veru worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

