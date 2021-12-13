Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 86,969 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,969 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cosan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cosan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Cosan stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,526. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

