Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 133,321 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

HON traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average is $222.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

