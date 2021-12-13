Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

