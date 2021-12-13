Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 8.04 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of £85.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05.
About Velocys
