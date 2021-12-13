Vega Protocol Market Cap Reaches $101.11 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00027262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.11 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,626,349 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

