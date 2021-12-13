Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 80,890 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,890 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $53,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $163.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.