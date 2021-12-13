Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,607 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of AON worth $187,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

