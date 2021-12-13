Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 155,450 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of Old National Bancorp worth $48,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.