Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $73.51 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 582,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U stock opened at $139.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,992,965 shares of company stock valued at $333,464,841 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

