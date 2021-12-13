Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $43.66 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,880 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

