Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $151.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

