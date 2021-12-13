Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67.

