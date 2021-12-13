Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

