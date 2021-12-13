Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

