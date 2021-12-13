Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.78 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

