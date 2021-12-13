Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Systelligence LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

