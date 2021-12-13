Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 553.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $66.92 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

