Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $174,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.