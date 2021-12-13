Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 21.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $76,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

