Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VGK stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

