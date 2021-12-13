Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $133.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

