Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

VEU opened at $61.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

