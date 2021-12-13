VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $62.55. 8,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

