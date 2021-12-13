VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.96. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $75.32 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

