V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $99,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

