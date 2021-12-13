United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 150.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.